Envista holds food, hygiene supply drive to celebrate International Credit Union Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This is International Credit Union Week. Topeka’s Envista is celebrating by celebrating its connection to the community.

Erika McNeill with Envista visited Eye on NE Kansas with Aimee Copp-Hasty from Valeo Behavioral Health to talk about the food and hygiene supply drive going on this week.

Envista is taking donations of canned good, along with items like deodorant, lotion, and travel-sized shampoo and conditioner. The items can be brought to any Envista location through Oct. 20.

The canned food will be given to the Junior League of Topeka for distribution, while the hygiene items will be given to Valeo. Copp-Hasty said they’ll be used for the Mobile Access Partnership program, which gives people who are unsheltered access to shower and laundry facilities and other services.

Copp-Hasty said the donations are important because MAP currently is donated solely through donations.

McNeill said Envista is proud to have the community’s support, and giving back is how they conduct business.

