Drivers warned of Kansas Ave. closure in North Topeka

FILE
FILE(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in North Topeka have been warned that Kansas Ave. has been closed for gas line work in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that crews have closed Kansas Ave. south of Gordon St. so they may complete gas line work in the area.

Crews noted that all work should be completed by Oct. 25 when the roadway will be reopened to all through traffic.

Meanwhile, officials indicated that access to businesses in the area can be maintained from Laurent onto Kansas Ave.

