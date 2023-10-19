Driver injured after man attempts to speed away from E. Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly injured another driver as he attempted to speed away from a traffic stop in East Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, officers witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near SE 25th and SE Illinois Ave. They attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver, later identified as Fredie Torres, 37, of Topeka, attempted to speed off.

Officers said they then watched Torres crash his vehicle into two others, one of which was occupied. The driver in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. As they rendered aid, Torres slipped away.

TPD noted that officers remained in the area and a short while later, they were able to find Torres in the 2500 block of SE Virginia Ave.

As a result of the investigation, Torres was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement official

Flee or attempt to elude

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Turn signal must be used at least 100 feet before the intended move

Vehicle emerging from an alley or private driveway

Interference with law enforcement

As of Thursday, Torres remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

