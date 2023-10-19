DCF says they made correct responses, may change policies after Zoey Felix case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A spokesperson with the Kansas Department of Children and Families (DCF) spoke with 13 NEWS in an exclusive interview Thursday, Oct. 19, answering additional questions on the case of 5-year-old Zoey Felix, who was raped and murdered Oct. 2.

The interview comes after the DCF released documents Tuesday, citing nine reports of concern for Zoey Felix. One incident includes the DUI arrest of Felix’s mother, Holly Felix, in which the affidavit for the case states a child the same age as Zoey was unrestrained in the front seat. Other cases include reports of drug use and lack of utilities and food in the house. In the case before Felix’s death, the DCF attempted to contact the family, including visiting the home multiple times, but were unsuccessful.

13 NEWS spoke with DCF Secretary Laura Howard, who states that her team took the steps that they could. “In this circumstance, I’m thinking about the report we received in May,” Howard said. “People made some allegations of no utilities, lack of food, potential drug use. Our workers went to the home. None of those things were true at the time. The child was safe, the child was healthy.”

However, Howard added that the DCF could change their policies. “We are going to continue to look at policy and say, ‘What might be different in the future?’”, Howard said. “We’ll certainly make any changes that we decide to make.”

Republican Senate Leader Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins released a joint statement Tuesday, saying the DCF “failed to protect Zoey Felix”, and called for the creation of an independent child welfare agency.

Howard said she did not disagree with the statement, saying it could support vulnerable families. “I was heartened that they were really wanting to come to the table in terms of putting the office of child advocate into statute,” Howard said. “The governor has been pushing for that for the last couple of years since she created it herself. I really look forward to working with them and I also hope to work really closely on some of the other facets of that package in terms of how we can better support vulnerable families in the state.”

The DCF added after the interview that they deal with at least 40,000 abuse or neglect cases in Kansas. They ask anyone who sees neglect or abuse to call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.