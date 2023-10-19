Cybersecurity expert explains issues facing Kansas courts as they remain offline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Online systems for the Kansas Judicial Branch remain offline following an unspecified security incident last week.

”I.T. outages and system outages can be caused for a variety of different reasons. So until these institutions come forth and say this is exactly what it is, it’s tough to know for sure,” said Justin Fimlaid, CEO of NuHarbor Security.

Fimlaid is a cybersecurity expert who says the court could be dealing with a cyber attack.

“We come across them often. Nowadays they’re commonplace within the government sector, and at some point in the course of state, local governments, it’s a risk that all entities will face at one time or another.”

Fimlaid said when an institution’s systems are compromised, it must address three issues.

“First and foremost is restoration of systems. We need to get these institutions and organizations back online so that they can keep delivering the service or software that they do. The second part is re mediating and potentially removing any threat actors that might exist within the system. Because ideally we want to get them out of the system. and then third, usually, is sometime of negotiation process that occurs with threat actors.”

Fimlaid described why it make take some time for the court to get back online.

“For people that might not be familiar with ransomware, the best analogy that I could draw is saying you’re outside of your house trying to fix a water leak, but you’re locked out. And until you can figure out how to get into the house, you actually can’t triage or figure out what’s causing the water leak. So step one is you have to figure out how to get in, so you can get to the source of the issue and figure out what’s going on.”

The Topeka Municipal Court announced it would be closed through at least Friday due to its own security issue. It is unknown whether the two situations are related.

