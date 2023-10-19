Cottonwood Falls driver injured after rollover crash on Highway 56

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Cottonwood Falls man was injured after his car’s tires slid off the road and caused the vehicle to roll along Highway 56.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 372 on eastbound Highway 56 - about 2 miles east of Allen - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Buick Lesabre driven by Kurtis L. Roberts, 61, of Cottonwood Falls, had been headed west when the passenger tires slid off the roadway.

KHP said Roberts overcorrected to the left which caused the vehicle to skid across the highway and crash into the south ditch where it rolled and landed on its top.

First responders said Roberts was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other occupants were in the car.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally
Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be...
Topeka woman charged with felony murder in connection with 4-year-old daughter’s death
FILE
Topeka woman seriously injured after teen’s attempt to merge onto Highway 75
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi

Latest News

FILE
Audit finds data entry error led to Douglas Co. Jail phone system blunder
FILE
Head-on collision claims Larned woman’s life, seriously injures N.Y. man
FILE
Topeka West cancels classes as water main break repairs continue
Mild to end the week, rain next week