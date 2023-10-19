Cottonwood Falls driver injured after rollover crash on Highway 56

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Cottonwood Falls man was injured after his car’s tires slid off the road and caused the vehicle to roll along Highway 56.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 372 on eastbound Highway 56 - about 2 miles east of Allen - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Buick Lesabre driven by Kurtis L. Roberts, 61, of Cottonwood Falls, had been headed west when the passenger tires slid off the roadway.

KHP said Roberts overcorrected to the left which caused the vehicle to skid across the highway and crash into the south ditch where it rolled and landed on its top.

First responders said Roberts was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other occupants were in the car.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.