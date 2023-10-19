Community invited to Brown v. Board anniversary prayer breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to mark the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision with a prayer breakfast in Topeka.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says that the 70th Anniversary Brown Coalition has invited the public to a commemoration event on the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision. An interfaith community prayer breakfast will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Maner Conference Centre, 1717 SW Topeka Blvd.

GTP noted that October marks the month in 1952 when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear all five school desegregation cases collectively. The moment was pivotal in demonstrating segregation was not just a southern issue, but a national one.

The Partnership indicated that the coalition has envisioned the community prayer breakfast as a chance to come together and reflect on the progress made in civil rights and recommit to the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

“At its core, this event is about unity, perseverance, and justice,” said Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership and chair of the Brown Coalition. “It’s also a celebration of how far we’ve come as a community and country and a testament to the work we have left to do. I hope many in the Topeka area will show up to celebrate and reflect with us, as we look ahead to the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision coming up in May 2024. This event will be one of many ways we recognize the occasion.”

GTP said Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III will serve as the keynote speaker. He is a third-generation civil rights warrior who has built his ministry on community advancement and racial and social justice activism. As a senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago since 2008, he routinely preaches in ways that call attention to mass incarceration, environmental justice and economic inequality.

The Coalition has encouraged all members of the public to join the meaningful celebration and recognize the important role of faith communities in advancing civil rights in America. For more information about the breakfast, click HERE. Tickets for the breakfast cost $20.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.