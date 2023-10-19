Car part manufacturer to pay $258K after alleged violations of Clean Water Act

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car parts manufacturing company based in Wichita and El Dorado will pay more than $258,000 to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Thursday, Oct. 19, that it has reached a settlement with BG Products Inc. to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act at its automotive products manufacturing facilities in Wichita and El Dorado.

“It is critical for facilities that store large amounts of petroleum to develop and implement spill prevention and response plans,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “These plans stop costly and destructive oil spills and protect our nation’s water resources.”

The EPA noted that both facilities were found to have more than 1 million gallons of oil storage capacity and failed to develop required plans to explain how the company will prevent and respond to oil spills that have the chance to reach local waters. The facilities are either on or near the Arkansas and Walnut rivers.

Under the terms of the settlement, the EPA indicated that BG Products agreed to pay a total of $258,978 in civil penalties. Shortly after its inspection, the company submitted the required plans.

The Agency said that facilities that store more than 1,320 gallons of oil products in aboveground storage tanks are subject to regulations set forth by the Clean Water Act which require - among other things - proper containment of oil, inspections of tanks and piping and integrity testing of storage equipment. Facilities with more than 1 million gallons of storage are subject to more stringent management and spill response capability requirements.

