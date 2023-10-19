A cappella group to kick off holiday season as part of K-State’s McCain Performance Series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An a cappella group is kicking off the holiday season as part of Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series.

Kansas State University officials said Straight No Chaser is returning to K-State’s McCain Auditorium with their “Sleighin’ It” tour as part of the McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

K-State officials said Straight No Chaser has emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments, including two Recording Industry Association of America Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than 1 billion streams on Pandora and more than 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser’s captivating sound - nine voices coming together to make extraordinary music - moves people with a sense of humor.

K-State officials noted tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

K-State officials said for more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.