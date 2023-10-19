A cappella group to kick off holiday season as part of K-State’s McCain Performance Series

Straight No Chaser will kick off the holiday season as part of Kansas State University's McCain...
Straight No Chaser will kick off the holiday season as part of Kansas State University's McCain Performance Series.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An a cappella group is kicking off the holiday season as part of Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series.

Kansas State University officials said Straight No Chaser is returning to K-State’s McCain Auditorium with their “Sleighin’ It” tour as part of the McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

K-State officials said Straight No Chaser has emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments, including two Recording Industry Association of America Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than 1 billion streams on Pandora and more than 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser’s captivating sound - nine voices coming together to make extraordinary music - moves people with a sense of humor.

K-State officials noted tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

K-State officials said for more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

