Affidavit reveals mother of murdered child previously investigated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the community continues to reel from the murder of a 5-year-old child, newly obtained court documents have found that her mother was previously investigated for endangering a child.

While most affidavits regarding the Zoey Felix murder case have been sealed, one filed by the Topeka Police Department on Nov. 18, 2022, has revealed that Holly Jo Felix, the mother of murdered 5-year-old Zoey Felix, had previously been investigated for a DUI incident in which a 5-year-old child was endangered.

Officer Branden Childers with TPD wrote that he was called to Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar at 520 NW Elm Row Ave. with reports of a car crash. Before he arrived, he was told a woman had possibly been under the influence with a small child in the front seat.

When Officer Childers arrived, he said he found a wrecked Nissan X-Terra with several people surrounding the vehicle, including a woman, later identified as Holly Felix, who had apparent difficulty standing upright. She had attempted to walk away from the scene with a child.

Witnesses also told police that Felix had asked for help pushing her vehicle out of the ditch she had crashed into. When they refused, she attempted to walk away with the child.

Childers noted that Felix and the child were separated and he attempted to place her in handcuffs as she interfered with the investigation. A short struggle ensued and the smell of alcohol wafted off of Felix as she slurred her words.

During the investigation, Childers had attempted to ask Felix about the child’s identity, however, she gave a wrong name and when asked for the birthday, gave her own date of birth. Without provocation, Felix told the officer, “I’ve had too much to drink.”

Childers noted that he did discover the child’s age and identity. The name of the child was redacted in the affidavit, however, it did state that the child was born in 2018, which would have been the same age as Zoey.

The affidavit further stated that multiple bottles of opened 80-proof vodka were found in the car. The child told officers that Felix had been driving while drinking out of two separate bottles. She had also been drinking before the pair got in the car and the child was placed in the front seat without a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.