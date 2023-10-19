$5.4 million heads to Kansas to increase 988 call center workforce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5.4 million is headed to the Sunflower State to increase the workforce for 988 lifeline call centers across Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Oct. 19, that the Department for Aging and Disability Services will use $5.4 million to build local capacity for 988 and related crisis services over a 3-year period. The money was sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“These funds are critical to ensure we have the staff and resources to address the mental health crisis in Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “Another funding avenue would be expanding Medicaid, which is already the primary payer of behavioral health services in the United States. By expanding Medicaid, we could leverage that tool to support mental health care services further.”

Kelly noted that the States and Territories to Improve Local 988 Capacity program will provide nearly $1.9 million in its first year and nearly $1.8 million in the next two years to improve responses to those who call the 988 lifeline in Kansas. The funds will support the program’s goals to increase the workforce through hiring, recruiting and training. This will improve public communication services including for high-risk populations and continue to expand support options after the lifeline is called.

“Crisis support and access to mental health care and ensuring more people in crisis get the help and support they need is increasingly critical for Kansans,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Applying for and being selected to receive this new additional 9-8-8 funding reflects our state’s commitment to build on the crisis care framework we have been and continue to develop and strengthen it to provide increased access across our communities.”

Among other benefits, the Governor noted that funds will afford the ability to recruit, hire and train additional staff to ensure contact centers can collect and report monthly data on contacts that result in emergency rescue, suicide attempts in progress and mobile crisis outreach referrals.

Kelly said that KDADS currently partners with three National Suicide Prevention Lifeline contact centers for 24-7 coverage of the line. The NSPL centers are Johnson County Community Mental Health, Sedgwick County and Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ. Additionally, Wyandot Behaviroal Health Network Inc is in the process of certification and HealthSource Integrated Services serves as a backup center.

The Governor noted that KDADS will partner with Comcare, JCCMHC, KSPHQ, Wyandot Behavioral Health Network and HealthSource for the program.

In July 2022, 988 became the national three-digit dialing code for the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline and replaced the current phone number of 1-800-273-8255.

