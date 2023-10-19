4-star Junction City LB Michael Boganowski commits to Oklahoma

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The best player in the state of the Kansas will take his talents Norman.

The No. 39 overall player in the country at his position, Boganowski had other offers from KU, K-State and Florida State. He had 21 tackles in a game earlier this season.

Boganowski has caught a couple of TD’s this season as well. The sooners now have the No. 7 overall ranked class in 2024 with 26 commits.

@mboganowski45 is a boomer sooner! See more on his commitment tonight on WIBW pic.twitter.com/EN4PF3uK0S — Joseph Robben (@robben_joseph88) October 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.