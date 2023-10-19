4-star Junction City LB Michael Boganowski commits to Oklahoma

Junction City's Michael Boganowski tackling Lafayette Thompson of Washburn Rural
Junction City's Michael Boganowski tackling Lafayette Thompson of Washburn Rural(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The best player in the state of the Kansas will take his talents Norman.

The No. 39 overall player in the country at his position, Boganowski had other offers from KU, K-State and Florida State. He had 21 tackles in a game earlier this season.

Boganowski has caught a couple of TD’s this season as well. The sooners now have the No. 7 overall ranked class in 2024 with 26 commits.

