Authorities arrest second teen involved in Topeka’s 27th homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities have made an additional arrest in Topeka’s 27th homicide.

On October 10, just before 10:30 p.m., the Topeka Police Department was called to the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania with reports of a shooting. They found 17-year-old Victor Carlton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a 17-year-old male was arrested as a result.

On October 18, the TPD announced an additional arrest was made in this investigation. Another 17-year-old male from Topeka was transported to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Murder in the 1st, degree, in the commission of a felony

Aggravated Robbery

