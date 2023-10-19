Authorities arrest second teen involved in Topeka’s 27th homicide

(MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities have made an additional arrest in Topeka’s 27th homicide.

On October 10, just before 10:30 p.m., the Topeka Police Department was called to the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania with reports of a shooting. They found 17-year-old Victor Carlton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a 17-year-old male was arrested as a result.

On October 18, the TPD announced an additional arrest was made in this investigation. Another 17-year-old male from Topeka was transported to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for the following charges:

  • Murder in the 1st, degree, in the commission of a felony
  • Aggravated Robbery

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally
Shawn Ward
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man’s arrest

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child - Brayden
Brayden, 11 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Brayden
Fundraising dinner on Saturday to benefit Rev. Max Manning’s upcoming meetings in Africa
K-State libraries offered ‘AI and the Future Symposium’ to learn what the software is