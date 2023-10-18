ZZ Top tribute band to perform at Emporia Granada Theatre Halloween Bash

ZZ Top tribute band - ZZ-KC - will perform on Oct. 28 at Emporia Granada Theatre Halloween Bash.
ZZ Top tribute band - ZZ-KC - will perform on Oct. 28 at Emporia Granada Theatre Halloween Bash.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A ZZ Top tribute band will perform at Emporia Granada Theatre Halloween Bash.

ZZ-KC, the ZZ Top tribute band, will be perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the historic Emporia Granada Theatre.

Emporia Granada Theatre officials said to come in costume for Emporia’s best Halloween Bash, featuring ZZ-KC. For two decades, ZZ-KC has toured coast to coast, sharing the stage with such greats as B.B. King, Ted Nugent, 38 Special, Foghat, Steppenwolf, Molly Hatchet and more. To add, ZZ-KC was invited to perform at an El Paso event hosted by Billy Gibbs of ZZ Top.

Emporia Granada Theatre officials said to dress sharp, costumes optional, and come out for a night of solid rock ‘n roll grooves with ZZ-KC, featuring the highly accomplished lineup of D.W. D’Wood on guitar and vocals, Scott Sewell on bass and vocals and Pat Tomek on drums.

Click HERE for more information about ZZ-KC.

Emporia Granada Theatre officials noted tickets are available now. Purchase them online, over the phone at 620-342-3342 or visit the Emporia Granada Theatre Box Office at 805 Commercial St. during business hours 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

