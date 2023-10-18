Woman hospitalized after 18-wheeler, pickup collide on rural SE Kan. highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ERIE, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to a Neosho Co. hospital after an 18-wheeler collided with her pickup on a rural southeast Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 59 and Highway 146 - about two miles north of Erie - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by Amber N. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Walnut, had been headed west on K-146 and had stopped at the sign at Highway 59.

Meanwhile, a 2008 Sterling semi-truck driven by Brian E Fortman, 49, of Newalla, Mo., had been headed north on Highway 59 approaching K-146.

KHP said Kirkpatrick failed to yield the right of way to Fortman’s semi and attempted to turn south in front of it. Her pickup was hit by the 18-wheeler.

First responders said Kirkpatrick was taken to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Fortman escaped the crash without injury.

