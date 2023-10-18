Wednesday forecast: Staying mild despite more clouds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite more clouds today and tomorrow, highs for most areas will still reach the 70s especially due to the much warmer start to the day compared to Tuesday morning. The mild weather sticks around through much of next week as well.

Taking Action:

Any rain some areas may get today will be light and less than 0.05″. The lack of moisture will be limiting how much rain reaches the surface even if rain is showing on radar. Next week’s rain chances are high however confidence is lower on specific timeframe and how much rain to expect so keep checking back for updates.

A weak cold front will be pushing through today from a storm system that will mainly bring clouds to the area especially today but even a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow. It’ll also increase winds to gusts 15-25 mph at times. Once this system pushes out of the area by tomorrow afternoon, plenty of sun is expected Friday and Saturday before the next system may impact the area on Sunday.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly cloudy through 1pm with sprinkles possible or even a brief light rain shower before clouds clear out from northwest to southeast. Should be mostly sunny for much of the WIBW viewing area by 4pm. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds SW/NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear (clouds increase late). Lows in the mid 40s-low 50s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Most spots will be mostly sunny by 2pm. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds NW 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Highs will be more in the upper 70s-low 80s. Friday and Saturday before it cools down Sunday. There remains some uncertainty on Sunday and Sunday night on a disturbance that may bring a few spotty showers to the area. Right now will keep the rain chance in for late Sunday night into early Monday morning but this is subject to change.

There also remains uncertainty on specially when rain starts to move into the area next week from a slow moving storm system. At this time the better chance of rain will be during the day Wednesday and lingering into at least Thursday night. It is possible some areas could get 1-2″ of rain next week but know a lot can change so we’ll continue to monitor the trends in the coming days. There are also signs of a colder air mass toward the end of the week and part of the weekend which could lead to lows around 30°, maybe our first freeze?

If you’re wondering, the long range model does have Halloween dry and temperatures in the mid 50s by 7pm.

