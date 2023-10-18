We Are Silver Lake Association announces premiere of Community Paint Day

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The We Are Silver Lake Association is announcing the premiere of a Community Paint Day.

We Are Silver Lake Association officials said the first Community Paint Day will be on Friday, Oct. 20. Launching the We Are Silver Lake Mural Movement, the mural, under the guidance of renowned artist Alexander Lancaster, is set to be showcased on the east wall of Wehner’s Thriftway at 10020 US-24 in Silver Lake, Kan.

According to officials with the We Are Silver Lake Association, Lancaster, the lead artist, has an impressive portfolio. His contributions to The Gil Carter Initiative mural projects, including the Gil Carter portrait mural and the Keeper of the Plains Mural, stand as testaments to his expertise. Furthermore, his visionary endeavors like the Topeka Graffiti Wall, the Topeka Chalk Festival, and his collaborations with 785 Magazine and KSEFDB Radio Station further underline his artwork. Lancaster is the owner, curator and key artist at Two Wolves Studio.

The We Are Silver Lake Association officials said the painting festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the students from Silver Lake Grade School. By 11 a.m., students from Silver Lake Junior High Art Department will join, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. artists from Silver Lake High School will participate. As school hours conclude at 3 p.m., the entire Silver Lake community is invited to join.

“Our mission is to fuel the spirit of collaboration, aiming for maximum participation from community members and students in this transformative movement,” said Liz Steckel from the We Are Silver Lake Association. “Our devotion to fostering communication, beautification, and collaboration is poised to invigorate the soul of Silver Lake.”

The We Are Silver Lake Association officials indicated in a bid to bridge the artistic vision with the community, a Meet the Artist event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 at the Blacksmith Event Centre located at 101 Railroad in Silver Lake, Kan. The event offers a platform for the community to immerse in an enriching artistic conversation.

“Let’s ignite this dialogue of art within the Silver Lake community,” said the We Are Silver Lake Association.

The We Are Silver Lake Association noted Lancaster will be available to answer questions. The canvas for the upcoming mural will be showcased.

For further details, please email We are Silver Lake representative Liz Steckel at wearesilverlakeks@gmail.com.

