Washburn soccer sets another program record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After defeating then No. 8 Central Missouri on Sunday, the Ichabods received their highest ranking in program history.

In the latest AVCA poll, Washburn checks in at No. 8, up 15 spots from No. 23 last week. The previous high mark in program history came on Sep. 15, 2007 when Washburn was ranked No. 9 in the nation for one week. In the central region Washburn moved all the way to the top up to No. 1, leapfrogging Central Missouri who is now at No. 3 and Minnesota State Mankato which stays at No. 2.

The ‘Bods are 12-1-1 after two wins over the weekend and two more shutouts, that’s now nine on the season.

Washburn heads on the road for three more matches beginning Friday at 4 p.m. against Central Oklahoma.

