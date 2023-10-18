Washburn Rural soccer wins Centennial League again

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 29th consecutive season, the Junior Blues reign supreme on the conference.

Rural defeated Topeka High 5-0 Tuesday night thanks to Devon Rutshcmann’s hat trick and recording his 20th goal of the year. It was another combined shutout for Washburn Rural as well.

According to the official Twitter/X account, their last regular season Centennial League loss was on September 25, 2008. Since that loss, Rural has gone 123-0-5 in league play, recorded 95 shutouts and outscored league opponents 676-46.

They’re 14-1 on the season and play at Blue Valley North on Oct. 19

