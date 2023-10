TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raegan Wells has recorded eight solo shutouts this season in 14 games.

For the second time this season and second time in three weeks, she earned the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week. Wells made three saves over the weekend and played in all 180 minutes.

It’s the third athlete of the week award for the Ichabods this season.

