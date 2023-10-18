Wamego’s Addison Douglass goes back-to-back, Hayden wins first state team championship

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4A state golf did not disappoint for Northeast Kansas.

Sophomore Addison Douglass is a back-to-back state champion after finishing +6 over with a total of 146, six strokes ahead of Avery Blasi with a total of 152. Wamego took second as a team with a total of 698 after going back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

Hayden as a team took home its first state championship in school history. Izzy Glotzbach lead the Wildcats tying for ninth with a total of 161. Hannah Reynoldson placed 14th, Lauren Borjon placed 15th and Avery Grunert placed 16th.

Silver Lake was another team that took home their first state championship as a team in school history.

6A:

Maddie Meyers - Manhattan (4th)

Kat Ball - Manhattan (T14)

Lily Bahr - Manhattan (16)

Raegan Patterson - Washburn Rural (17)

Manhattan finished 2nd as a team, Washburn Rural 4th. Full 6A results here

5A:

Elise Eckert - Emporia High School (5th)

Ella Fessler - Emporia High School (16th)

Avery Samuelson - Seaman (T18th)

Full 5A results can be found here

4A:

Addison Douglass - Wamego (1st - back-to-back)

Izzy Glotzbach - Hayden (9th)

Sara Springer - Wamego (11th)

Braegan Buessing - Santa Fe Trail (12th)

Hannah Reynoldson - Hayden (14th)

Lauren Borjon - Hayden (15th)

Avery Grunert - Hayden (16th)

Bailey Anshutz - Santa Fe Trail (20th)

Hayden wins team title, Wamego takes second

Full 4A results can be found here

3-1A:

Klara Kleinig - Silver Lake (T2nd)

Taylor Zordel - Silver Lake (4th)

Silver Lake won as a team, Jefferson West took 4th.

Full 3-1A results can be found here.

