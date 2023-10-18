Wamego’s Addison Douglass goes back-to-back, Hayden wins first state team championship

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4A state golf did not disappoint for Northeast Kansas.

Sophomore Addison Douglass is a back-to-back state champion after finishing +6 over with a total of 146, six strokes ahead of Avery Blasi with a total of 152. Wamego took second as a team with a total of 698 after going back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

Hayden as a team took home its first state championship in school history. Izzy Glotzbach lead the Wildcats tying for ninth with a total of 161. Hannah Reynoldson placed 14th, Lauren Borjon placed 15th and Avery Grunert placed 16th.

Silver Lake winning first team state championship in school history
Silver Lake winning first team state championship in school history(KWCH/Matt Henderson)

Silver Lake was another team that took home their first state championship as a team in school history.

6A:

Maddie Meyers - Manhattan (4th)

Kat Ball - Manhattan (T14)

Lily Bahr - Manhattan (16)

Raegan Patterson - Washburn Rural (17)

Manhattan finished 2nd as a team, Washburn Rural 4th. Full 6A results here

Washburn Rural finishing 4th in 6A State Golf Tournament
Washburn Rural finishing 4th in 6A State Golf Tournament(Washburn Rural High School)

5A:

Elise Eckert - Emporia High School (5th)

Ella Fessler - Emporia High School (16th)

Avery Samuelson - Seaman (T18th)

Full 5A results can be found here

4A:

Addison Douglass - Wamego (1st - back-to-back)

Izzy Glotzbach - Hayden (9th)

Sara Springer - Wamego (11th)

Braegan Buessing - Santa Fe Trail (12th)

Hannah Reynoldson - Hayden (14th)

Lauren Borjon - Hayden (15th)

Avery Grunert - Hayden (16th)

Bailey Anshutz - Santa Fe Trail (20th)

Hayden wins team title, Wamego takes second

Full 4A results can be found here

Wamego placed second as a team in 4A State Championship
Wamego placed second as a team in 4A State Championship(WIBW)

3-1A:

Klara Kleinig - Silver Lake (T2nd)

Taylor Zordel - Silver Lake (4th)

Silver Lake won as a team, Jefferson West took 4th.

Full 3-1A results can be found here.

