Violations of federal law cost Pratt company thousands, donation of emergency equipment

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2023
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An ethanol producer based in Pratt will pay more than $12,000 and donate emergency response equipment to local first responders after alleged violations of a federal law regarding the storage of hazardous substances.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Wednesday, Oct. 18, that it will collect $12,234 from Pratt Energy LLC, an ethanol producer, to resolve alleged violations of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act.

The Agency noted that the Right-to-Know Act requires entities to report on any hazardous substance that is stored, used or released. The information compiled from these reports is added to the Toxics Release Inventory which helps companies, government agencies, organizations and the public make informed decisions about their communities.

According to the EPA, Pratt Energy failed to submit these reports. A review of the company’s records found the presence of acrolein, acetaldehyde, formaldehyde, hexane and benzene in 2020. After it was informed of the failure, the required forms were finally submitted.

“Communities have a right to know about toxic chemicals in their area,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “Failure to report such data also prevents governments and industry from using this important information for research and in the development of regulations, guidelines, and air quality standards.”

As part of the settlement, the company has also agreed to buy emergency response equipment for local responders. Pratt Co. Emergency Management and Pratt Co. EMS received two utility terrain vehicles and a fire and rescue cot from the deal.

For more information about the Right-to-Know Act, click HERE.

