TUKHS St. Francis radiation oncologist offers important reminders for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a good time to remind everyone of treatment options and the importance of early detection.

Dr. Shirley Butler-Xu is the new medical director of radiation oncology for the University of Kansas Cancer Center - St. Francis Campus in Topeka. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how advances in radiation have brought new treatment options for women.

Dr. Butler-Xu also stressed the importance of early detection. She said the earlier cancer is detected, the more likely that treatment will be successful. For breast cancer, an annual mammogram is the best way to ensure early detection.

Watch the interview to learn more.

