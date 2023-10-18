Topeka man arrested after traffic stop reveals narcotics possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody following an excessive window tint traffic stop that revealed narcotics possession.

On Tuesday, October 17, shortly before midnight, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with excessive window tint on all windows near SE 25th Street and SE Burr Street.

During the investigation, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and ammunition were located. The driver, 23-year-old Jaquiez R. Spann-Samuel of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for two Shawnee County arrest warrants and the following:

Criminal use of a weapon

Distribution of certain hallucinogens

Possession of a narcotic

Distribution of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No drug tax stamp

Unlawful acquisition of proceeds from drug transactions

Excessive window tint

Driving while license suspended

No vehicle liability insurance

This incident is still under investigation

