Topeka man arrested after traffic stop reveals narcotics possession

Traffic stop initiated by excessive window tint
Jaquiez Rasheed Spann-Samuel
Jaquiez Rasheed Spann-Samuel(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody following an excessive window tint traffic stop that revealed narcotics possession.

On Tuesday, October 17, shortly before midnight, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with excessive window tint on all windows near SE 25th Street and SE Burr Street.

During the investigation, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and ammunition were located. The driver, 23-year-old Jaquiez R. Spann-Samuel of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for two Shawnee County arrest warrants and the following:

  • Criminal use of a weapon
  • Distribution of certain hallucinogens
  • Possession of a narcotic
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • No drug tax stamp
  • Unlawful acquisition of proceeds from drug transactions
  • Excessive window tint
  • Driving while license suspended
  • No vehicle liability insurance

This incident is still under investigation

