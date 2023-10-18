Topeka woman seriously injured after teen’s attempt to merge onto Highway 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries after a teenager’s attempt to merge onto Highway 75 led to a collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and Lower Silver Lake Rd. in Topeka with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Oliver J. Ellis, 15, of Topeka, had attempted to merge from Lower Silver Lake Rd. onto the highway. Ellis changed lanes from the right lane all the way to the left lane.

However, KHP said a 2007 Ford Edge driven by Natasha E. Torres Figueroa, 25, of Topeka, had already occupied the left lane of the highway. The move caused the two vehicles to collide.

First responders said one other juvenile was present in Ellis’ vehicle, however, their identity and the status of their condition have not been released. Ellis also escaped the crash without injury. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

However, KHP noted that Figueroa was taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected serious injuries. Her passenger, Maynor Gonzalez Huete, 24, also sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

