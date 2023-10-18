Topeka woman charged with felony murder in connection with shooting 4-year-old daughter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman will be charged with felony murder after shooting her 4-year-old daughter.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be charged with the following:

Felony Murder

Aggravated endangering of a child

Distribution of methamphetamine

Topeka Police Department said Belair was arrested in connection to the death of Lawrencia Perez-Belair, 4, of Topeka, who was found shot and killed on Saturday, Oct. 14. Topeka Police Department said they responded to the 400 block of NE Grattan St. with reports of the incident.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she later died from injuries.

A Shawnee County Court heard from Belair via video link from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on Monday, Oct. 16. Her bond was set at $1 million and a court appearance was set for Jan. 11.

During the hearing, Belair also requested a court-appointed attorney.

