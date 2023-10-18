Topeka man arrested following traffic stop and on-foot pursuit

Stacy L. Stufflebean
Stacy L. Stufflebean(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities arrested a Topeka man after he attempted to flee following a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, October 17, before 2am, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conducted a traffic stop near SE Highland Court and SE Gilmore Court with a license plate that did not belong.

A pursuit began when the driver refused to stop. The driver exited the vehicle near SE 8th Street and SE Gilmore Avenue and was quickly taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

As a result, 48-year-old Stacy L. Stufflebean of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Driving while license suspended
  • Operating a vehicle without registration
  • No vehicle liability insurance
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement
  • Improper turn
  • Fail to stop at a stop sign and
  • Speeding

This incident is still under investigation.

