Topeka man arrested following traffic stop and on-foot pursuit
Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities arrested a Topeka man after he attempted to flee following a traffic stop.
On Tuesday, October 17, before 2am, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conducted a traffic stop near SE Highland Court and SE Gilmore Court with a license plate that did not belong.
A pursuit began when the driver refused to stop. The driver exited the vehicle near SE 8th Street and SE Gilmore Avenue and was quickly taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.
As a result, 48-year-old Stacy L. Stufflebean of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:
- Driving while license suspended
- Operating a vehicle without registration
- No vehicle liability insurance
- Interference with law enforcement
- Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement
- Improper turn
- Fail to stop at a stop sign and
- Speeding
This incident is still under investigation.
