Topeka man arrested following traffic stop and on-foot pursuit

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities arrested a Topeka man after he attempted to flee following a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, October 17, before 2am, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conducted a traffic stop near SE Highland Court and SE Gilmore Court with a license plate that did not belong.

A pursuit began when the driver refused to stop. The driver exited the vehicle near SE 8th Street and SE Gilmore Avenue and was quickly taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

As a result, 48-year-old Stacy L. Stufflebean of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Driving while license suspended

Operating a vehicle without registration

No vehicle liability insurance

Interference with law enforcement

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement

Improper turn

Fail to stop at a stop sign and

Speeding

This incident is still under investigation.

