Topeka Assoc. for Family and Consumer Sciences celebrates 100 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What we used to call ‘home economics’ has come a long way.

It’s now family and consumer sciences. A Topeka group aimed at supporting this educational area is about to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Rita Hamman is with the Topeka Association for Family and Consumer Sciences visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about the group and its purpose.

Rita said the group is comprised of various professions that death with family and consumer sciences, including teachers, dietitians, product developers, research, marketing, child nutrition and writing.

The group holds monthly meetings, usually including a speaker that shares new ideas or solutions.

You can email the group at topekatafcs@gmail.com. Watch the video to learn more about them.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.