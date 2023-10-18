Topeka Assoc. for Family and Consumer Sciences celebrates 100 years

The Topeka Association for Family and Consumer Sciences includes teachers, dietitians, food service workers and more professionals.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What we used to call ‘home economics’ has come a long way.

It’s now family and consumer sciences. A Topeka group aimed at supporting this educational area is about to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Rita Hamman is with the Topeka Association for Family and Consumer Sciences visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about the group and its purpose.

Rita said the group is comprised of various professions that death with family and consumer sciences, including teachers, dietitians, product developers, research, marketing, child nutrition and writing.

The group holds monthly meetings, usually including a speaker that shares new ideas or solutions.

You can email the group at topekatafcs@gmail.com. Watch the video to learn more about them.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi drivers life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
Shawn Ward
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man’s arrest
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally

Latest News

Residents or businesses can register their security cameras with TPD to help them collect...
Security camera registry intended to help TPD solve crimes faster
Rita Hamman talks about the 100th anniversary of the Topeka Assoc. of Family and Consumer...
Topeka Assoc. for Family and Consumer Sciences celebrates 100 years
Dr. Shirley Butler-Xu with University of Kansas Cancer Center - St. Francis Campus discusses...
TUKHS St. Francis radiation oncologist offers important reminders for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dr. Shirley Butler-Xu with University of Kansas Cancer Center - St. Francis Campus discusses...
TUKHS St. Francis radiation oncologist offers important reminders for Breast Cancer Awareness Month