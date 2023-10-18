Shooting in silver lake believed to be intentional despite statements

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements from two witnesses and the victim ...

At 9:36 p.m. Silver Lake police were notified that a 14-year-old male had a gunshot wound and was at the Stormont Vail Hospital.

The juvenile said he was at a friend’s apartment in Silver Lake and had accidentally discharged a loaded firearm, striking himself in the groin.

Two adult witnesses also gave statements that the wound was self-inflicted.

The investigation revealed that the victim and two adult males were in the apartment, one of the adults pointed a pistol at the juvenile and intentionally fired one shot, striking the juvenile in the groin.

The Investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are expected to be forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

