Security camera registry intended to help TPD solve crimes faster

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The See Topeka security camera registry is intended to help law enforcement solve crimes faster by cutting down the amount of time it takes for them to track down images or video of a crime.

As Topeka sees a record number of homicides this year, both law enforcement and residents are searching for ways to curb crime. The See Topeka security camera registry is one way that joint concern can be leveraged to fight and deter crime.

“Video footage is paramount in every investigation.” says Lt. Andy Beightel, of TPD’s Community Outreach Bureau.

Beightel says the registry helps officers quickly gather information about a crime, like who the suspect might be and what exactly happened.

“It’s a piece of evidence that does not lean towards either way.” he says.

He says registering a camera doesn’t give tpd any live access to the device, just a knowledge of where it’s located and that the owner is willing to cooperate.

“We have zero access to the cameras,” he explains. “It’s just basically the residents or business owners saying hey, I do have cameras here. I do want to share them. The footage of an event afterwards, but there is no live viewing from the police department or any law enforcement.”

Currently, 476 participants are registered with See Topeka.

“People want the cameras out there and in my experience,” says Beightel. “They want their neighborhood to be a safer place.”

The See Topeka program is voluntary, participants may opt out at any time.

