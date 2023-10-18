Search warrant served near Nebraska border lands 2 in jail after drugs found

Contraband allegedly found in the Butrick home on Oct. 16, 2023.
Contraband allegedly found in the Butrick home on Oct. 16, 2023.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served near the Nebraska border led to the arrest of a couple on the Iowa Reservation after illegal drugs were found.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, deputies and the Iowa Tribal Police Department searched a home at 2155 Iowa Dr. on the Iowa Reservation.

During the search, law enforcement officials said they found illegal drugs on the property. As a result, Christy S. Butrick, 47, and Larry R. Butrick, 59 were arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Wednesday, both remain behind bars with no bond listed.

Christy Butrick, Larry Butrick
Christy Butrick, Larry Butrick(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

