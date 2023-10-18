Search warrant served near Nebraska border lands 2 in jail after drugs found
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served near the Nebraska border led to the arrest of a couple on the Iowa Reservation after illegal drugs were found.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, deputies and the Iowa Tribal Police Department searched a home at 2155 Iowa Dr. on the Iowa Reservation.
During the search, law enforcement officials said they found illegal drugs on the property. As a result, Christy S. Butrick, 47, and Larry R. Butrick, 59 were arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:
- Possession of opiates
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
As of Wednesday, both remain behind bars with no bond listed.
