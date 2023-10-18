Protected mussels reintroduced to Kansas waters as efforts continue

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - Two protected species of mussels naturally found in Kansas waters have been restocked into their historical habitats as the efforts of wildlife biologists in the Sunflower State continue.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that Fisheries and Ecological Services staff have taken action to bolster some of the most at-risk aquatic species in the Sunflower State. The Aquatic Species Recovery Program and the Kansas Aquatic Biodiversity Center work together to propagate, grow and stock vulnerable species back into their former habitats.

This fall, KDWP said the efforts included two protected freshwater mussel species. The Fatmucket Mussel and the Neosho Mucket Mussel.

The Department said it first released 7,175 Fatmucket mussels - between 1 and 3 years old - into the Marmaton River to bolster the local population. These were the first-ever released mussels from the KABC which opened its doors in 2018. While these mussels are naturally found throughout central North America, they are considered a Species in Need of Conservation in Kansas.

“We chose the Marmaton River as the release site due to historical data and current observations that indicate the species is native to this drainage,” said Seth Lundgren, KDWP district fisheries biologist. “It also helped that the parental stock came from a shared tributary of the Marais Des Cygnes River, ensuring the correct genetics were also released into the drainage.”

Lundgren noted that before the mussels were stocked, each of the offspring was marked with a unique “glue dot” to be used by researchers for future identification.

The KDWP also said the second successful stocking of a protected species happened a few weeks later when about 1,374 federally endangered Neosho Mucket mussels were released into the Neosho River. The offspring were the result of populations housed at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery and Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium. The mussel is naturally found in Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, but no longer can be found in 62% of its historical range.

“This stocking was the first of its kind conducted under KDWP’s Aquatic Species Recovery Program,” said Trevor Starks, KDWP species recovery coordinator. “Landowner agreements signed under this program seek to reestablish self-sustaining populations of imperiled fish and mussel species in order to recover, delist, and deregulate those populations. These agreements provide regulatory protections to landowners who wish to partner with the agency to allow species releases and monitoring on their property.”

The Department indicated that these are not the last conservation stockings planned as several have been slated for 2024. These will include 18,000 mussels set to be released in southeastern Kansas as soon as drought conditions improve. The KABC has also worked to rear Plains Minnows, also classified as threatened, for release back into their natural habitat where they have since disappeared.

