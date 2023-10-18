Power outage restored after it affects 2,000+ customers in south Topeka region

Power has now been restored after an outage reported in a south Topeka area affected thousands...
Power has now been restored after an outage reported in a south Topeka area affected thousands of customers early Wednesday morning.(City of Longview)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power has now been restored after an outage reported in a south Topeka area affected thousands of customers early Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., a power outage was reported in the 29th and Fairlawn area, where French Middle School is also located. By 10:00 a.m., Evergy’s outage map says over 2,000 customers had the power out, but that number has since been reduced to 1,855 by 10:50 a.m.

Evergy director of corporate communications, Gina Penzig, told 13 NEWS that crews are currently repairing a switch and are now rerouting power to help the impacted customers.

However, right before 11:00 a.m., Evergy’s power outage map updated showing that the residents’ power in the area had been restored.

