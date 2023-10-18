Outraged mother says teacher allegedly threatened son’s life

A mother is outraged after she said a KIPP High School teacher threatened to end her son’s life.
By Justin Andrews and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A mother in St. Louis is outraged after she said a high school teacher threatened to end her son’s life.

Evette Reed said a student recorded a teacher threatening her son Kaylen Reed, a senior at KIPP High School.

In the recording, the teacher allegedly used expletives to describe Kaylen Reed and called him crazy.

“I’ll end your life. That’s what I’ll do,” someone, allegedly the teacher, is heard saying in the recording.

Kaylen Reed said it all started when he asked the teacher about an assignment. According to Kaylen Reed, the teacher asked him to take a pair of glasses off.

“He didn’t like how I took them off. He said ‘I took them off aggressively,’” Kaylen said. “Told me to take a breather and walk out the class, saying he didn’t want me to be in his class with that type of attitude.”

Kaylen Reed said he did that, and the teacher lost it.

“I don’t feel like he should even have a job. For you to threaten not only a person’s life, but a child’s life saying you will take their life… that’s totally unacceptable,” Evette Reed said.

The school released a statement announcing they were aware of the incident.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the students and staff involved, we will not be able to disclose specific details regarding the incident or the investigation involved,” the school said in part.

Evette Reed said the teacher was suspended for two days, which she believes was too light of a punishment.

Kaylen Reed now wonders what truly set off his teacher.

“I just want to speak for all kids, or teens in general… this probably not only happening to me, it’s probably happened to other people before,” he said.

