One taken to hospital after rollover crash in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. just north of S.E. 43rd and Adams.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a white GMC Envoy sport utility vehicle was northbound on Adams when the male driver lost control.

The vehicle entered the east ditch, where it rolled before coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest.

The driver, who police said was alone in the GMC, was taken by private vehicle to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

