One taken to hospital after rollover crash in southeast Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday morning near S.E....
One person was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday morning near S.E. 43rd and Adams.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. just north of S.E. 43rd and Adams.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a white GMC Envoy sport utility vehicle was northbound on Adams when the male driver lost control.

The vehicle entered the east ditch, where it rolled before coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest.

The driver, who police said was alone in the GMC, was taken by private vehicle to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
Shawn Ward
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man’s arrest
Heather Easter, Velda Harvey
Rural chase leads to arrest of two Topeka women after wreck near U.S. 75
A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.
State child welfare agency releases documents in Zoey Felix case

Latest News

FILE
Chief urges community to speak with youth among unprecedented homicide numbers
FILE
Woman hospitalized after 18-wheeler, pickup collide on rural SE Kan. highway
A fundraising dinner for a series of open-air meetings led by Topeka evangelist Max Manning in...
Fundraising dinner on Saturday to benefit Max Manning’s upcoming meetings in Africa
FILE - Russell Baston
Man with extensive criminal history arrested after chase leads to officer’s injuries