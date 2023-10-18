Months-long project on busy Topeka street set to begin final phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A months-long waterline replacement project on a busy Topeka street is set to begin its final phase and should be finished in November.

Officials with the City of Topeka have announced that on Thursday, Oct. 19, crews will close the area of SW 12th and Gage St. to complete a project in the area.

Crews noted that the efforts will complete the water line and pavement replacement project started in August. The project should be completed in about two weeks, weather allowing.

City officials indicated that a detour will take drivers from Oakley to 17th to Gage Blvd.

