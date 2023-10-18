Managers of Volunteer Engagement training educates about technology

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Managers of Volunteer Engagement (M.O.V.E.) hosted a training about the impact of technology.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library welcomed the MOVE organization.

Topeka Habitat for Humanity officials said the training, “Leveraging Technology in a Human World: Inclusively, Responsibly, Creatively” occurred from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The training focused on equipping leaders of volunteers with skills to use modern technology while keeping the human aspect that is key to any volunteer program. The goal of the training was to engage volunteers, service delivery programs and nonprofits.

COO of Topeka Habitat for Humanity and Program Chair for MOVE Nikki MacMillan hosted the professional development opportunity.

”There are also lots of new ways that volunteers are serving our organizations because of limits in funding and the need in our community has gotten greater for a lot of the organizations,” said MacMillan. “So, really I think a lot of us are utilizing even more volunteers now and the need has just grown, so we can increase our capacity to serve folks in the community.”

Three internationally known speakers presented at the training including the following:

Beth Kanter, Author and Speaker - “Keeping the Human Touch in Volunteer engagement and an overview of technology in non-profits”

Tony Goodrow, CEO of Better Impact - “Security, Safety and Privacy in the Information Age”

Stephan Dobri, Makers Change - “Creative Ways Technology is Helping Volunteers and Programs”

“This is a great opportunity to bring national and international speakers and trainers directly to our community,” said MacMillan. “With many of our community agencies working with limited resources, we can provide a quality learning experience without our local participants having to travel.”

The hybrid conference was hosted by Rob Jackson of Rob Jackson Consulting. Jackson led the discussions with the presenting team and facilitated the international discussions via Twitter and the live-stream feed. MOVE board members and longtime volunteer professionals Amy Pinger, Jessica Barraclough and Nikki MacMillan were local facilitators and hosts in Topeka.

