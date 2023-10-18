Man known to law enforcement back behind bars after chase in stolen car

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man well-known to law enforcement following a 2019 standoff is back behind bars after a chase he allegedly led in a stolen vehicle.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, deputies were called for backup to help investigate a vehicle that had possibly been stolen in Eudora. However, the driver, later identified as Russell D. Baston, 55, of Lawrence, had attempted to take off from the traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s office said Baston headed west from Eudora toward Lawrence and a deputy was able to use a tactical-vehicle intervention to disable his car in the 1900 block of N. 1400 Rd. At one point during the chase, Baston’s car was seen weaving into oncoming traffic.

Baston was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

Kansas Department of Corrections warrant

Two counts of flee or attempt to elude

Aggravated battery on law enforcement

Possession of a controlled substance

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Battery on law enforcement

WIBW records indicate that in December 2019, Baston was arrested by the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service following a 3-hour standoff north of Perry. This incident followed a court granting him parole after a 2015 conviction for theft, obstruction and criminal possession of a firearm in Douglas Co.

Baston also had several earlier convictions for burglary, theft and aggravated escape from custody in Douglas, Jefferson and Johnson counties.

As of Wednesday, Baston remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Anyone who was in the area on Tuesday who did have to avoid a collision due to Baston’s vehicle and reckless driving should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007.

