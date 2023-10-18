KS Republicans call for creation of independent child welfare agency following DCF report on Zoey Felix

Kansas Legislature in session, 2023
Kansas Legislature in session, 2023(KCTV5)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republicans are calling for a new child welfare office following the release of the Dept. for Children and Family’s report detailing its involvement with the family of Zoey Felix.

Public backlash spurred by Felix’s neighbors has put a spotlight on the DCF’s actions regarding the 5-year-old after she was killed October 2. The agency released a summary report listing nine occasions it was called to inspect her living conditions.

Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins issued a joint statement announcing their intention to pursue the creation of an independent ‘Office of Child Advocate’ in the Legislature’s next session, citing the failure of the current administration to protect children like Felix.

“This coming session, the Legislature will act to create an independent Office of Child Advocate, to bring real accountability to the child welfare system. The system is failing multiple children, and its failure to protect Zoey Felix is the final indication that the only way to bring accountability is to create an independent office outside of this administration.”

