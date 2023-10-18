Keep warm this winter by preparing your furnace

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local HVAC company, DeBacker’s urge people to prep their furnaces in the coming weeks before the cold hits.

As the transition from summer to fall kicks in, people are getting ready to start cranking up the heat.

First, it is a good idea to make sure that your furnace is ready.

“Our service techs have different tools. They have combustion analyzers and they can check to make sure that it is burning properly,” said Owner of DeBacker’s, Greg DeBacker. “Electrically they make sure all of the heating elements and the heat pump is working correctly.”

DeBacker suggests that Kansans replace the filters in their furnaces every three months.

If you notice a problem with your furnace, DeBacker said that you should always call a professional to have them take a look.

“Sometimes we show up to a job and people have taken the entire furnace apart and it’s in pieces,” said DeBacker. “Don’t do that - call us before. People attempt to do their own maintenance on it and then we have to go out there and maybe it’s a five minute fix and they’ve turned that five minute fix into a one hour job.

DeBacker said it is important to regularly change your filter and make sure that you keep a filter in your furnace.

“Furnaces really do not cause fires. The only time that they do - water heaters or furnaces - is if people stack their laundry next to the furnace or if they put something on top of the furnace. The furnace is made out of metal. There’s nothing on the furnace that should be able to catch fire.”

