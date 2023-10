LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are having a nice season.

KU is now ranked No. 14 in the country, the highest ranking thus far. After a 3-0 sweep of Oklahoma last weekend, they’re 13-4, 8-1 at home and 4-3 in Big 12 action.

They now play TCU on Oct. 22 on ESPN2 beginning at two p.m.

