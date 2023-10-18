K-State libraries offered ‘AI and the Future Symposium’ to learn what the software is

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Libraries held its last day of their ‘AI and the Future Symposium’ today.

The event was open to anyone in Hale Library who wanted a better understanding of what AI software is. The symposium featured a variety of panels, keynote speakers, and different workshops. Participants learned how AI can used for educational purposes as well as some of the ethical issues surrounding the topic.

”One thing that we wanted to do at this symposium is let AI not just live with the people who are creating it and the people who are early adopters or people who are excited to use it but also allow it to be familiar or more available to people who are maybe intimidated or not aware of what it is,” said Carol Sevin, academic service librarian for k-state libraries.

Librarians mentioned that the diversity of people attending the workshops was neat to see.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.