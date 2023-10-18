K-State College of Education selects 19 new student ambassadors

Kansas State University College of Education selected 19 new student ambassadors.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University College of Education selected 19 new student ambassadors.

Kansas State University officials said the student ambassadors are a group of about 60 students who promote and serve the College of Education. Ambassadors work to promote the education field and be a resource to prospective and newly admitted students.

According to K-State officials, College of Education Ambassadors are responsible for participating in several programs to recruit students to K-State, including the daily campus visits program, Future Teachers Visit Day, Education Experience Days and other recruitment programs.

“This is our first time completing the recruitment process during the fall semester,” said Marcus Kidd, College of Education Ambassadors adviser and assistant director for enrollment management and institutional projects for the college. “We had a great pool of applicants, and I appreciate them all going through the selection process. This is a group of dynamic, engaged and creative students who are passionate about their university. We look forward to working with them to help recruit future education professionals.”

K-State officials noted the following students were selected:

Angela Cortes, senior in secondary education-English, Derby; Alyssa Boden, sophomore in elementary education-mathematics, Goessel; Campbell Gaskill, freshman in secondary education-mathematics, Lindsborg; Jamie Johnson, junior in elementary education-English, Lenexa; Belle Everett, freshman in elementary education-special education, Morganville; Raegan McLeland, freshman in elementary education-open option, Pretty Prairie.

From Manhattan: Mandalyn Otto, freshman in secondary education-social studies; Jacklyn Hernandez, junior in elementary education-open option; Jade Urquizo-Dosal, junior in elementary education-open option.

Lillian Lowe, freshman in elementary education-open option, Olathe; Cecilia Fisher, sophomore in secondary education-mathematics, Overland Park; Tess Albin, sophomore in elementary education-modern languages, Wamego; and Alexis Burnett, junior in secondary education-family and consumer sciences, and Julia Poorman, sophomore in elementary education-open option, both from Wichita.

From out of state: Morgan McKenna, sophomore in elementary education-open option, Centennial, Colo.; Abigail Bartusek, freshman in secondary education-biology, New Prague, Minn.; Bridget Naas, freshman in elementary education-open option, Nevada, Mo.; and Jenessa Kirkendoll, freshman in elementary education-open option, Cameron, Mo.

From out of country: Jonathan Maka, sophomore in elementary education-open option, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

