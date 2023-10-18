The Jet’s return: Chiefs trade late-round pick for Hardman

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) Hardman scored on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing a familiar face back.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs agreed to terms on a trade with the New York Jets that brings back wide receiver Mecole Hardman after the speedy receiver departed in the offseason.

Hardman signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Jets but only played 28 offensive snaps and caught one pass for New York. His anticipated role with the Jets was filled by wide receiver Xavier Gipson, who scored a punt return touchdown in overtime for the Jets in their season-opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Schefter reported that Kansas City agreed to a deal that brings Hardman back along with a seventh-round pick in 2025 for a sixth-round pick for 2025.

In four seasons in Kansas City, Hardman caught 151 passes and totaled 2,088 receiving yards. He was only healthy for eight games last season but scored six touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

Hardman was selected in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Kansas City. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound wide receiver from Georgia was a part of both of Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl winning teams.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally
Shawn Ward
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man’s arrest

Latest News

Emporia State QB Braden Gleason taking a snap against Washburn
ESU QB Braden Gleason named National Player of the Week
Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's basketball...
Reinvigorated Bill Self ready for next challenge leading No. 1 Jayhawks
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang addresses the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
After successful first year, Tang says K-State has resources in place to win big
Washburn Rural senior Devon Rustchmann scoring his third goal against Topeka High
Washburn Rural soccer wins Centennial League again