Interactive map created to connect cancer surivors, caregivers with resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new interactive map has been created in the hopes of connecting cancer survivors, caregivers and loved ones with tools and resources across the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that it has joined the Kansas Cancer Partnership to launch a new online resource for cancer survivors, caregivers, providers and those who love someone with cancer.

The KDHE noted that the new interactive map includes more than 20 categories with information on counseling and support groups, transportation, financial assistance, advanced care planning and more.

“Trying to find survivorship resources when you or somebody you love is going through cancer can be overwhelming,” said Olivia Burzoni, Comprehensive Cancer Program Manager, KDHE. “We wanted to make something accessible that people can use to easily find the information they need.”

The Department noted that it is crucial to know that cancer survivorship begins from diagnoses and ends when the patient’s life does. There are resources that those who are actively seeking treatment can find. There are also many resources for those who have completed their treatment.

KDHE said resources are also available for caregivers, family and loved ones who support those with cancer. These include but are not limited to counseling and support groups, insurance information, caretaker guidance, and even programs that help children affected by a parent’s cancer.

According to the Department, the interactive map allows users to view resources available across the state, nation or region of Kansas. The map can also filter available resources based on categories.

The KDHE noted that updates to the website will be made as more resources become available. Organizations and individuals aware of any resources available that are not already listed should send an email HERE.

To view the interactive map, click HERE.

