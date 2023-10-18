Inauguration welcomes Washburn University’s 15th president

The community is invited to the inauguration of Washburn University’s 15th president.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community is invited to the inauguration of Washburn University’s 15th president.

Washburn University officials said the ceremony begins at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 in Lee Arena on the university campus. A public reception will follow and provide an opportunity to congratulate President JuliAnn Mazachek and her husband, Dr. Keith Mazachek.

Washburn University officials indicated the inauguration is a historical event for Washburn University as JuliAnn Mazachek is the first female president at the university. Dr. Keith Mazachek serves as Coordinator of the Engineering Transfer Program and senior lecturer of physics and astronomy in the Washburn University College of Arts and Sciences.

According to Washburn University, Mazachek began her role as Washburn’s president on Feb. 1, 2023, after serving as president of Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Prior to that, she spent more than 30 years at Washburn University in various leadership roles including professor, dean, president of Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation and vice president of academic affairs.

Washburn University officials noted the ceremony is free for the public and registration is not required. A livestream of the event will be available on Washburn’s YouTube channel. Questions about inauguration festivities can be directed to inauguration@washburn.edu.

