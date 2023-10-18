Highland Park United Methodist Church Women’s Club hosts meeting

13 News at Six
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park United Methodist Church Women’s Club hosted a meeting on Wednesday morning, Oct. 18.

Pianist Shane Galentine shared his talents at the brunch program for Highland Park United Methodist Church Women’s Club.

Galentine also is the organist for the church.

After his performance, the group invited 13 News Anchor Melissa Brunner to speak.

Brunner shared how we bring you the news every day and stories from her career. She also answered questions from the group.

