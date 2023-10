TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Middle School sixth graders hosted their annual walk-a-thon and raised more than $25,000 to help benefit local non-profits.

The students raise the money with the help of matching fund from the Emporia Community Foundation.

We salute the Junior Spartans for being ‘Good Kids’!

