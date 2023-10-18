Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are attempting to identify three individuals after trail cameras picked up what seems to be a poaching incident.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Saturday morning, Oct. 7, three individuals were caught on trail cameras on a property in Kansas City.

The cameras located near 49th Dr. picked up footage of what seems to be a poaching incident.

Game Wardens have asked for the public’s help in identifying the three individuals to further the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who knows who the individuals may be should contact Lt. Cannizzaro at 785-256-1206.

