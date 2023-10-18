Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera

Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are attempting to identify three individuals after trail cameras picked up what seems to be a poaching incident.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Saturday morning, Oct. 7, three individuals were caught on trail cameras on a property in Kansas City.

The cameras located near 49th Dr. picked up footage of what seems to be a poaching incident.

Game Wardens have asked for the public’s help in identifying the three individuals to further the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who knows who the individuals may be should contact Lt. Cannizzaro at 785-256-1206.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
Shawn Ward
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man’s arrest
Heather Easter, Velda Harvey
Rural chase leads to arrest of two Topeka women after wreck near U.S. 75
A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.
State child welfare agency releases documents in Zoey Felix case

Latest News

FILE
FBI includes Topeka in its campaign against hate crimes in Kansas
FILE
Months-long project on busy Topeka street set to begin final phase
FILE
EPA to discuss Great Bend acid cleanup project at upcoming council meeting
FILE
Club Car Wash fundraiser set to donate $2 of each wash to Special Olympics
FILE
Interactive map created to connect cancer surivors, caregivers with resources