Flags to be half-staff at Capitol Complex, court buildings in honor of late magistrate judge

Governor Laura Kelly directed that flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol...
Governor Laura Kelly directed that flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol Complex and all court buildings and facilities in honor of the late Magistrate Judge William Malcolm.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly directed that flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol Complex and all court buildings and facilities in honor of the late Magistrate Judge William Malcolm.

Governor Kelly’s Office said the flags will be flown at half-staff until Monday, Oct. 23 to honor 21st District (Clay County) Magistrate Judge Malcolm who passed away from injuries in a car accident earlier this month.

“Judge Malcolm was a dedicated public servant who, for nearly two decades, worked hard to ensure justice for the citizens of Clay and Riley counties,” Governor Kelly said. “On behalf of the State of Kansas, I thank him for his service. My deepest condolences go out to his loved ones.”

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, Judge Malcolm passed away on Oct. 15, 2023. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22.

To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, please click HERE.

